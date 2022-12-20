EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 452.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,290,000 after buying an additional 676,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

