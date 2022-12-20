EdgeRock Capital LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,546,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 360,031 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,509,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 223,853 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 241,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 197,520 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. 2,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,111. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

