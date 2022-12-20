EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes $127,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 93,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,279,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $273.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

