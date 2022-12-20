Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $340.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.17 and its 200-day moving average is $329.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.