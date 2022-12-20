Elliott Investment Management Sells 741,120 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $673,249,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $15,459,769.83.

On Friday, December 2nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40.

BTU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 2,802,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

