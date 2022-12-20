ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
ENGGY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.21) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.94) to €15.20 ($16.17) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance
ENGGY stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Further Reading
