ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.21) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.94) to €15.20 ($16.17) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.

ENGGY stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

