Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 9.6%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.78. 77,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,869,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ENVX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enovix Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,559,154.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 113.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enovix by 401.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 779,033 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 507.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 711,800 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

