Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 2,502 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.79. 1,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.99. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.