Epiq Partners LLC Decreases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. 487,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,367,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

