Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FATE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,540,000 after buying an additional 1,581,963 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 743,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics Profile

FATE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,930. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.56.

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.