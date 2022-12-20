Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 89,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

