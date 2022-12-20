Epiq Partners LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,304,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JBBB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. 5,040 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50.

