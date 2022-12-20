Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $188.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,898. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $295.94. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.79.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

