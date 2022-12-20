Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Up 6.8%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 58,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,277,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 29.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $4,005,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

