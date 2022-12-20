ERC20 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38.60 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.21 million and $38.60 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013785 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00221790 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00732514 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $25.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

