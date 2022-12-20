Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $82.66 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Ergo has a total market cap of $82.66 million and $778,125.98 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00007684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,884.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00388014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00870149 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00094118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00602365 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00272633 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,706,422 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

