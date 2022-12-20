ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.07 million. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.46-$0.52 EPS.

NYSE:ESE opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

