Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 643.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

WTRG opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

