EthereumFair Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $48.92 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, EthereumFair has traded up 72.7% against the dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $48.92 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.65 or 0.05063240 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00495243 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,964.61 or 0.29343398 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.43349104 USD and is up 19.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,988,563.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

