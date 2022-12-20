Exeter Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exeter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

