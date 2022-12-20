Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Raised by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 3.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,671,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,269,000 after buying an additional 598,262 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 115.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ FAST remained flat at $47.75 on Tuesday. 6,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,597. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

