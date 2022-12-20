FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Insider Tamara Sue Brandt Sells 20,000 Shares

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) insider Tamara Sue Brandt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,272.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tamara Sue Brandt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Tamara Sue Brandt sold 7,161 shares of FaZe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $14,107.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAZE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 70,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81. FaZe Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

FaZe ( NASDAQ:FAZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in FaZe during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FaZe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FaZe during the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FaZe during the third quarter worth $944,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

