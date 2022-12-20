FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director James W. Iv Cross Acquires 5,000 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FB Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,527. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.01. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.