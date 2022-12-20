Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.89 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $70.67 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021682 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

