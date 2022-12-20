Filecoin (FIL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $125.96 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00017450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $996.13 million and approximately $125.96 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 343,946,635 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

