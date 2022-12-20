First Community Trust NA Has $49,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Community Trust NA decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

SYY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. 115,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

