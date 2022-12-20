First Community Trust NA Sells 550 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Community Trust NA trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

CAT stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.12. 33,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,111. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

