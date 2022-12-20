First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 3,886 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.