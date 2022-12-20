First National Bank Sioux Falls Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,510 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,262,458 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

