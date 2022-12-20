First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $276,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,179 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $51,379,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $17,293,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 976.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 601,325 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,087. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

