First National Bank Sioux Falls Invests $1.21 Million in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDEV. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 928,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,872,000 after purchasing an additional 397,837 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 216,219 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,531,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 180,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 73,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,255,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,849. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $68.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88.

