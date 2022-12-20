First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases Shares of 11,056 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 175.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 11.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

