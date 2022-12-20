First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases Shares of 2,953 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,044,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

