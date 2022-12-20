First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.84. 2,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.
