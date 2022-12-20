First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.84. 2,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72.

Get First Trust BICK Index Fund alerts:

First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.