First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stake Boosted by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 5.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management owned 0.88% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,937.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after buying an additional 1,525,736 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,535,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $7,775,000. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,003,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 291,726 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

