First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.