First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend
