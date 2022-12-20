First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.5% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 242,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 193,984 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 498,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 335,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

