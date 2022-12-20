Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,644 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

