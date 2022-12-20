Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,007.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 265.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 956,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 694,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3,950.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 424,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,961,000 after acquiring an additional 310,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 198.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 414,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 275,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,995,000 after acquiring an additional 216,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
