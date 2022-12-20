Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Flex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flex by 8.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,269. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,630 shares of company stock worth $2,359,424 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.