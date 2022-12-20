Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
FBIN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance
FBIN stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $108.41.
Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.