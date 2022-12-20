Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FBIN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

About Fortune Brands Innovations

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.