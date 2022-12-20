FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.