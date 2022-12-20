FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 745 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

