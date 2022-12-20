FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

