FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,303 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $39,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

