FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

