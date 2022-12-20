FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $375.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.40. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $229.04 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

