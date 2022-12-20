FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88.

