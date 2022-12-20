FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

