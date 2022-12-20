FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $152.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $176.73.

